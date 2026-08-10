BanTal: Can stricter enforcement change driver behavior?

Just a day after motorcycles were barred from using the Foodland Flyover under Cebu City's Oplan BanTal: Discipline Zone, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) reopened the flyover to motorcycle traffic in both directions.

What prompted the move? Was it a policy adjustment, public feedback, or part of the agency's traffic management plan?

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as CCTO Head Raquel Arce explains the decision, the objectives of Oplan BanTal: Discipline Zone, and what motorists can expect moving forward.

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