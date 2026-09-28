Beauty Beyond Borders: Meet the Miss Asia Pacific International Queens

What does it mean to carry your country’s name on the international pageant stage?

Join us live on Beyond the Headlines as we sit down with Isabela Fernandez of Brazil, Miss Asia Pacific International, and Selena Ali of Belgium, Miss Asia Pacific International 2nd Runner-Up.

Get to know the women behind the crowns as they talk about their pageant journeys, experiences, cultural backgrounds, and the purpose they hope to bring to the international stage.

Catch their stories, insights, and experiences as they take part in the Miss Asia Pacific International journey.

Watch us live and hear more from these international pageant queens.

Look Deeper. Think Better.