Behind ASEAN 2026:What Happens and Do Reading Gaps Shape Filipinos’ Understanding of National Issues

We are going live with the leaders of the National Organizing Council to discuss the high-stakes activities, security, and milestones of this year's summit.

Joining us are:

• Ma. Hellen De La Vega, Director-General for Operations

• Potenciano Camba, Deputy Director General for Operations

Get an exclusive look at the summit's roadmap.

Drop your questions below! 👇

#ASEAN2026 #BeyondTheHeadlines

Let’s talk about it LIVE.

Erwin S. Campuso, Chairperson of the BSEd English Program at Cebu Normal University, joins us to share insights on current reading and comprehension challenges—and what can be done to help bridge these gaps for a more informed public.

Ask your questions in real time 👇