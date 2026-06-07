Behind Bars & No Shows: Unpacking the Senate Crisis LIVE

A sitting senator behind bars and a completely empty Senate floor. Is our legislative branch at a breaking point?

Let’s talk about it LIVE.

We are diving straight into the massive political fallout shaking the nation. We will unpack the legal weight behind Senator Jinggoy Estrada’s non-bailable plunder warrant and look into the explosive gridlock in the Senate after the Majority Bloc completely skipped yesterday’s session—paralyzing regular business as part of a protested stand for "institutional independence."

Ask your questions and join the conversation in real time.