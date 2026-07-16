Behind the Lens: The Artistry of Glenn Jub

From capturing life’s biggest moments to creating timeless portraits — Glenn Jubs continues to turn every shot into a masterpiece. 📸✨

Meet Glenn Jubs, owner and lead photographer of Glenn Jubs Photography and Kahayag Studio in Lapu-Lapu City.

Since 2012, Glenn has been telling stories through his lens — from breathtaking weddings and elegant debuts to creative studio portraits that showcase emotion, style, and artistry.

With a passion for vibrant visuals, thoughtful compositions, and high-end post-production, Glenn continues to redefine photography one frame at a time.

📍Discover the artistry behind the lens in this episode of Pitik.