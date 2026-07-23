Behind the Lens: The Journey of Cesar Ledesma – Still & Motion 🎬

From learning the craft beside his father at weddings to becoming one of the country's sought-after wedding photographers and filmmakers, Cesar Ledesma Jr. has turned a family legacy into a thriving passion.

Join us as he shares his journey, the lessons passed down by his father, the story behind Cesar Ledesma – Still & Motion, and how he captures life's most meaningful moments through timeless photography and cinematic storytelling.

📸 Watch PITIK! live now and discover the story behind the lens