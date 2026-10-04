Beyond Reading: Understanding Functional Literacy Among Filipinos

How well do Filipinos read, understand, interpret, and apply information in their everyday lives?

Beyond simply being able to read and write, functional literacy involves understanding information, making sense of what we read, and using knowledge to make informed decisions in daily life.

Teacher Efril Apas joins Beyond the Headlines to discuss the importance of functional literacy, the challenges learners face, and what can be done to strengthen literacy skills among Filipinos.

Join us on Beyond the Headlines. Look Deeper. Think Better.