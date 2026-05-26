Beyond The Headlines: Can MCWD Survive Cebu’s Water Crisis?

MCWD is facing one of its biggest challenges yet after losing P760 million in 2025. With leaking pipes, rising water costs, and a possible El Niño dry spell ahead, can Cebu avoid a water crisis?

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, MCWD Board Chairman Ruben Almendras breaks down the utility’s recovery plan, the impact on Cebu households, and what consumers can expect in the coming months.

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MCWD fights P760-M loss