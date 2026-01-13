Cebu Between Tragedy and Faith

As recovery operations continue following the tragic garbage landslide in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu, Beyond the Headlines looks beyond the breaking news to examine its human cost, the dangers of waste mismanagement, and the urgent call for accountability and safety. Amid these difficult realities, and as Cebu prepares for the vibrant celebration of Sinulog, we sit down with Fr. Albert Benedict Soliman, a key spiritual figure guiding the faithful during this season of devotion, to reflect on the meaning of the Santo Niño, faith, and community life—offering context, reflection, and hope in a time of both tragedy and tradition.

One platform, one purpose: understanding the realities that shape Cebuano life—beyond the headlines.