Beyond the Headlines: Magic or Mind Games?

What really happens behind a magic trick? How do mentalists create the illusion of reading minds? And what separates hypnosis, illusion, and sleight of hand from reality?

Join Beyond the Headlines LIVE as we explore the fascinating world of magic, mentalism, hypnosis, and illusion with expert performers Marvin Cabanes, Nicel Quezon, and JV Tagaan.

Watch the conversation, uncover the craft behind the spectacle, and discover why not everything is as it seems.

📺 Tune in live and join the discussion.

Look Deeper. Think Better.