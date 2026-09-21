BEYOND THE ILLUSION: THE SCIENCE AND ART OF MAGIC

Is it really possible to read someone’s mind? How do magicians make the impossible look real? And where do magic, mentalism, hypnosis, and illusion meet reality?

Join Beyond the Headlines LIVE as expert performers Marvin Cabanes, Nicel Quezon, and JV Tagaan take us behind the spectacle and reveal the techniques, psychology, and craft behind the art of illusion.

Watch the conversation, discover what goes on behind the tricks, and see why sometimes, what looks impossible has an explanation.

📺 Tune in live and join the discussion.

Beyond the Headlines — Look Deeper. Think Better.