Binaliw Landfill, WTE, and What Comes Next for Cebu City

A news webcast in Cebuano. A Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera returns to the program for a follow-up discussion on the Binaliw Landfill and the proposed Waste-to-Energy (WTE) project.

This conversation focuses on updates since the last discussion, unresolved concerns, and the possible next steps in addressing Cebu City’s solid waste management challenges.

Join us as we examine the developments and the issues that continue to impact Cebu City residents. ♻️production by Sun.Star Media Group