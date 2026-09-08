BROWNOUTS GET LONGER: WHAT’S GOING ON?

VISAYAN ELECTRIC’S ROTATIONAL BROWNOUT

⚡ From 1 hour to 2.5 hours: Why are rotational brownouts getting longer?

Power interruptions continue to affect communities as Visayan Electric implements longer rotational brownouts. What’s behind the increase in outage duration, and how are consumers coping with the extended power interruptions?

Join us today on Beyond the Headlines as we take a closer look at the situation, its impact on households and businesses, and what consumers need to know.

📺 Beyond the Headlines

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