Building a Safer, Greener Cebu

LIVE NOW: Beyond the Headlines

Today we’re joined by Architect and Environmental Planner Joseph Michael Espina, the 2024 PRC Outstanding Professional of the Year in Environmental Planning.

We’re breaking down Cebu’s biggest urban challenges —

🌧️ Flooding

🏙️ Rapid development

🚶‍♂️ The push for a more walkable city

We’ll also dive into:

🌲 Upland development issues

📄 Needed reforms in CCPL permitting

🏛️ Why Cebu needs an Office for Strategic Management

Plus: practical steps ordinary citizens can take to help build a safer, greener, and more livable Cebu.

Tune in now! 💬👀📺