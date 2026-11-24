Reading is one of the most fundamental skills a child must learn. But in Cebu, more than 31,600 early-grade pupils are struggling with it.

With the Provincial Board pushing for a comprehensive literacy and learning recovery action plan, the challenge now goes beyond identifying the problem: How can the province make sure these children catch up?

What interventions are needed, and how can the proposed plan translate into actual improvements in classrooms?

Join Cebu Provincial Board Member Malcolm Sanchez, author of Resolution 3684-2026, on Beyond the Headlines as we examine Cebu’s reading crisis and the road toward better literacy.

Look Deeper. Think Better.