Can Sona Promises Be Delivered?

What do President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s latest Sona promises mean for the country—and can they realistically be achieved in the remaining two years of his term?

Join us as we take a deeper look at the administration's education agenda, the challenges ahead, and what Filipinos can expect moving forward.

We'll also discuss the latest developments in the impeachment proceedings, including Article IV, expectations for Day 10, and what the succeeding days of the trial could bring.

🎤 Guest: Brenette Abrenica, Political Science Expert

📅 Watch us LIVE today and join the conversation.