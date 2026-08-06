Can the Philippine economy sustain its momentum?

The Philippine economy continues to face both opportunities and challenges—from inflation and employment to investments, consumer spending and long-term growth. But where is the country headed, and how will these developments affect the lives of ordinary Filipinos?

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we sit down with Antonio Jacinto, economics professor at Ateneo de Manila University, for an in-depth discussion on the country's economic outlook. We'll examine the key issues driving the economy, the impact of government policies, and what businesses, workers and consumers can expect in the months ahead.

Be part of the conversation and gain valuable insights from an expert who will help explain the numbers beyond the headlines.

📅 Today

🕛 12 noon

📍 Live on SunStar Web TV

Look Deeper. Think Better.