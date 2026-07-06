CBRT Debate: Should the SRP Stay in the Project?

Cebu City Councilor Winston Pepito is defending the inclusion of the South Road Properties (SRP) in the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project, saying the city should not choose between the SRP and the original Bulacao–Talamban route.

Pepito argues that both alignments can coexist, with the SRP segment potentially operational sooner because the necessary road infrastructure is already in place. Meanwhile, Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña continues to push for restoring the project's original alignment, saying the focus should remain on serving residential communities.

What do you think? Should the CBRT include the SRP while continuing work on the original route?