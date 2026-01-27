CCMC GIREKLAMO

A grieving mother seeks answers—and accountability.

Today, Beyond the Headlines speaks with Apol Amahan, who claims alleged delays in referral and treatment at Cebu City Medical Center led to the death of her newborn child. She recounts her experience, the events that unfolded during labor, and her call for justice for her baby, Aimara Calyxa.

What happened inside the delivery room?

What protocols were followed—and what questions remain unanswered?

Join the conversation as we hear her side and discuss patient safety, hospital referral systems, and maternal care.

SunStar Cebu has yet to get the side of Cebu City Medical Center.