Cebu After Disasters: Are We Better Prepared?

ARE WE READY FOR THE NEXT DISASTER?

Are the lessons from Cebu’s past disasters translating into real improvements on the ground?

As the city faces challenges involving flooding, watershed protection, urban development, and climate change, questions remain about the effectiveness of current measures and the plans needed to reduce future risks.

Architect Joseph Micheal Espina, co-chair of the Cebu City CCDC and a member of the Zoning Board, joins Beyond the Headlines to discuss Cebu’s progress in disaster resilience, ongoing initiatives, and the gaps that still need to be addressed.

What more must be done to ensure a safer, more sustainable, and disaster-resilient Cebu?

Look Deeper. Think Better.