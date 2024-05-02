Videos
Cebu City Opens Olympic Size Swimming Pool In Time For CVIRAA
Beyond The Headlines
Bag-o nga Cebu City Sports Center giablihan human kini girenovate alang sa opening sa Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) games karong Sabado.
Usa ka road project diha sa may P. Del Rosario ug Alcantara Street walay mga safety barriers nga nagbutang sa mga pedestrian ug mga sakyanan sa pelegro.
Sa laing bahin ang Metro Manila Council mipatuman og adjusted work schedule sa mga empleyado sa gobyerno sa NCR alang sa pag address sa traffic problem.