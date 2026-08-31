Videos
CEBU CITY’S GARBAGE PROBLEM: WHAT’S THE PLAN?
Join us on Beyond the Headlines as Cebu City Councilor Harold Go discusses the city’s recurring garbage collection problems and plans to improve solid waste management.
What short-term measures are being taken, and what are the city’s long-term plans for a cleaner and more sustainable Cebu City?
Go will also discuss the proposed solid waste management action plan, garbage collection challenges, and the future of the SRP transfer station.
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