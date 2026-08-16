Cebu City’s Waste Management: What’s the Best Solution?

Cebu City’s waste management system faces calls for stronger local control, including a city-owned landfill and greater barangay involvement in garbage hauling.

What are the challenges facing the city’s waste management system, and what solutions can help ensure a more efficient and sustainable way of handling Cebu City’s growing garbage problem?

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we take a closer look at Cebu City’s waste management plans, challenges, and possible solutions.

Look Deeper. Think Better.