Cebu Pork Supply: Is There Enough for the Holidays?

Is Cebu’s pork supply enough for the holiday season amid African swine fever (ASF) cases?

Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) head Jessica Maribojoc joins Beyond the Headlines to discuss the province’s pork supply, the impact of ASF in Barangay Toong, and restrictions affecting the entry of lechon-size pigs from the Negros Island Region.

With Cebu currently producing enough slaughter pigs for general pork requirements, what could affect supply and prices in the coming months?

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we look deeper into Cebu’s pork supply and what consumers can expect.

Look Deeper. Think Better.