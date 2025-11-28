Cebu Province’s Path to Becoming a Premier Hub

Videos
Assistant Administrator Aldwin Empaces joins us to discuss Cebu Province’s development agenda focused on strengthening healthcare, improving housekeeping and governance, addressing hunger, boosting community happiness, building partnerships, and enhancing preparedness.
We’ll also look into key initiatives such as the deployment of mobile kitchens, ongoing road widening projects, and upgrades to healthcare facilities, all aimed at elevating public service and driving Cebu’s cultural and economic growth.