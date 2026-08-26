CEBU TOURISM: HOW HEALTHY IS THE INDUSTRY?

Cebu’s tourism industry continues to evolve, but are the latest numbers telling a story of strong growth—or are there challenges beneath the surface?

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, we sit down with Mia Singson-Leon to examine the state of Cebu tourism, from hotel rooms and occupancy to tourist arrivals and the demand for accommodation.

We look beyond the headline figures to understand what is driving Cebu’s tourism sector, where the gaps remain, and what the industry needs to sustain its momentum in the years ahead.

How healthy is Cebu tourism today? Let’s look at the numbers and the bigger picture.

🎙️ Beyond the Headlines — Look Deeper. Think Deeper.