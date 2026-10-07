Cebu Wage Hike: What Changes for Workers and Employers?

Will the latest wage hike in Cebu be enough to keep up with the rising cost of living?

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has announced a wage increase affecting workers in Central Visayas, raising questions about how the adjustment will impact employees, businesses, and the local economy.

Beyond the peso increase, what does the new wage order mean for workers’ daily expenses, employers’ operating costs, and Cebu’s workforce?

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