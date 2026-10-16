Cebu’s Environmental Challenges: Are We Ready for What Lies Ahead?

Could a very strong El Niño bring drought to Cebu by early 2027? With concerns over water supply, rising temperatures, and air quality, how prepared are communities for the months ahead?

Meanwhile, Cebu City continues to face questions over its garbage management system, with nearly ₱1 billion spent annually on garbage hauling.

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera discusses the city’s waste management plan, its proposed costs, and the long-term solutions needed to address the garbage problem.

📺 Watch the discussion as we explore the challenges facing Cebu and what needs to change for a more sustainable future.