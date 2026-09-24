Cebu’s Health: What Cebuanos Need to Know

What are the biggest health concerns facing Cebuanos today—and what is being done to address them?

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we sit down with Dr. Sheila Faciol, Provincial Health Officer II of Cebu Province, to take a closer look at the health concerns and developments affecting communities across Cebu.

What are the biggest health challenges facing Cebuanos today? Are current health programs reaching the communities that need them most? What should families know about available health services, prevention, and emerging health concerns? And what more can be done to improve public health across the province?

Look Deeper. Think Better.