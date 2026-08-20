CEBU’S POWER SUPPLY: CAN IT KEEP UP WITH DEMAND?

CEBU’S POWER SUPPLY: ARE WE READY FOR GROWING DEMAND?

Cebu’s electricity demand continues to grow—but can the power sector keep up?

Visayan Electric President and General Manager Mark Anthony Kindica joins Beyond the Headlines to discuss Cebu’s power supply, electricity rates, grid reliability, and the challenges of meeting the province’s increasing energy needs.

What can consumers expect from their electricity bills, and what is being done to ensure a stable and reliable power supply for Cebu?

Catch the conversation on Beyond the Headlines. Look Deeper. Think Better.