CENTRAL VISAYAS ECONOMY: GROWTH, INFLATION AND JOBS

Central Visayas continues to face economic challenges, from rising prices and employment concerns to food production, investments and regional development.

What is the current state of the region’s economy, and what steps are being taken to address these challenges and sustain growth?

On Beyond the Headlines, we sit down with Mr. Neil Andrew U. Menjares, Chief Economic Development Specialist, to discuss Central Visayas’ economy, development priorities and the road ahead.

Beyond the Headlines — Look Deeper. Think Deeper.