Chamber in Flux: Unpacking the New Senate Leadership

An unprecedented leadership shakeup, a broken deadlock, and a suspended senator. Who is really holding the power in the Senate right now?

Let’s talk about it LIVE.

We are diving straight into the staggering shift within our legislative branch. We will untangle the complex maneuvers that saw three embattled lawmakers alter the course of the chamber's leadership—from the unexpected votes that broke the floor's gridlock to the legal realities of a sitting senator's arrest and court-ordered suspension.

Ask your questions and join the conversation in real time.