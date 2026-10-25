Chinese Ambassador Under Fire: What’s at Stake?

What happens next after Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan’s remarks spark calls from Philippine lawmakers for his expulsion?

The controversy erupted after Jing said China could “easily win” if it resorted to force against the Philippines, while maintaining that China would choose peace. The Department of Foreign Affairs summoned the ambassador on October 19 to express its strong objection to his remarks.

The dispute escalated after the Chinese Embassy challenged lawmakers pushing to declare Jing persona non grata. On October 21, 10 members of the House of Representatives urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to declare the envoy persona non grata or ask China to recall him.

How could the diplomatic row affect Philippine-China relations, particularly amid continuing tensions in the West Philippine Sea?

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we examine the controversy, its diplomatic implications, and what could happen next.

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