COA flags issues in Cebu LGU donations, projects

Millions in donations and disaster-related projects, but are the funds properly documented and spent?

The Commission on Audit (COA) flagged documentation gaps in Balamban’s ₱76.17-million typhoon donations and questioned project implementation and costs in Consolacion’s ₱12.99-million disaster command center.

What do these findings mean for transparency, accountability, and the use of public funds? Which concerns have local officials addressed, and what still needs to be clarified?

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