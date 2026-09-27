Dan Vibes: From Teacher to Viral Content Creator

From the classroom to millions of views online, Danieca Goc-ong, better known as Dan Vibes, has captured the attention of netizens with her funny and uniquely Cebuano take on song tutorials.

But who is the woman behind the viral videos?

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we get to know the Cebu-based content creator, hear the story behind her famous song tutorials, and talk about how humor, music and authenticity helped her connect with audiences online.

Beyond the Headlines — Look Deeper. Think Deeper.