DAYON KAMO: Transforming Learning Spaces

Interior Renovation Proposal for Balay Samaritano sa Sugbo's Educational Facilities

A well-designed learning space can make a world of difference.

Today on Beyond the Headlines, meet the minds behind DAYON KAMO, an interior renovation proposal that seeks to improve the educational facilities of Balay Samaritano sa Sugbo.

Joining us are:

• Keith Xander Lucero – Project Manager

• Julia Brooks Lao – Project Manager

• Psalma Laya Canoy – Marketing

• IDr. Nathan Yap – Professor

Learn how innovative design, community collaboration, and a shared vision can help create safer, more inspiring spaces for learning and growth.

Catch the discussion on Beyond the Headlines and discover how meaningful change can begin with the spaces we build.