⏰ Delayed announcements on class suspensions continue to stir frustration among students, parents, and even teachers. Many find themselves already on the road—or worse, inside the classroom—when notices finally arrive.

While safety remains the priority, the timing of these announcements is just as important. Late updates not only cause inconvenience and wasted effort but also compromise student welfare.

Join Nicole Pongasi, New Jane Bual and Julie Ann Ogang on Campus Chronicles. How about you—have you ever experienced being caught off guard by a late class suspension? Share your thoughts below!