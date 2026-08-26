DepEd to Launch Nationwide School Safety Drills in September

DepEd is set to launch its nationwide school safety drills in the first week of September 2026, following recent school violence incidents that have renewed calls for stronger safety and preparedness measures.

But how can schools prepare learners for emergencies while ensuring that safety drills do not create fear or trauma?

As DepEd incorporates expert recommendations and trauma-informed practices, Beyond the Headlines takes a closer look at what these nationwide drills could mean for the country’s schools and learners.

Look deeper. Think better. Only here on Beyond the Headlines.