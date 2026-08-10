DOJ probe, Arcenas tree-cutting delay, Heritage Park

Join us on Beyond the Headlines for an in-depth discussion of the issues shaping Cebu today.

We'll examine the DOJ's probe into alleged anomalies in flood control projects, Cebu City's decision to postpone the planned tree cutting for the Arcenas housing project after recent flooding, and the Provincial Government's plan to build the People's Heritage Park at the Capitol Compound.

Look Deeper. Think Better.

Lower thirds:

1. DOJ probes 20 over Cebu flood projects

2. Cebu City delays Arcenas tree cutting

3. Capitol to build P10.5-M Heritage Park