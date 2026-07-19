Driving Growth Through Investment

What drives investment—and why does it matter to communities and economies?

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we welcome Ms. Yukiko Fukuyama, Investment Promotion Expert at the UNIDO Investment and Technology Promotion Office (ITPO) Tokyo, for a discussion on investment promotion, emerging opportunities, and the role of sustainable industrial development in today's global economy.

Whether you're a business owner, entrepreneur, student, or simply interested in economic issues, this conversation offers valuable insights into how investment can help shape growth and innovation.

📺 Tune in to Beyond the Headlines and be part of the discussion. Share your questions and perspectives as we look deeper, think better, and go beyond the headlines.