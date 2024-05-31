Dumanjug Mayor to reward P200K to one who can identify the killer of the livestock trader

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appoints Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan as the new chairman of the Regional Peace and Order Council.

The mayor of Dumanjug offers a P200,000 reward to the one who can identify the killer of his resident livestock trader in Barangay Mantalungon, Barili town.

BIGAYAN 2024 (Bigas at Bayan)" will be launched in Cebu on June 4, 2004 by Senator Imee Marcos. The Young Farmers Challenge (YFC) program is a competitive financial grant assistance of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Let’s discuss this in today’s ‘Beyond the Headlines.’

#BeyondtheHeadlines

#AllYouNeedToKnow

#LivestockTrader