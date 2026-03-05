Dynamite fishing in Mactan Punta Engaño

A "dynamite fishing" incident shook the waters near Punta Engano Tuesday morning, March 3, 2026, close to a resort. Photos shared with SunStar Cebu show the illegal blast fishing in action, prompting calls for urgent intervention from the local government, maritime police, and other concerned agencies to stop this dangerous practice.

If you think that dynamite fishing is a thing of the past, then you are wrong. On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, divers witnessed dynamite fishing in Punga Engaño, very near Olango Island, a declared protected area. Join us this afternoon as we look into why such illegal activities continue. #BeyondtheHeadlines #illegalfishing