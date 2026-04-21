Emergency vs Safety: Where Do We Draw the Line?

What are ambulance drivers really allowed to do?

After the recent crash in Cebu City involving students from University of San Carlos, many are asking:

👉 What does “taking care” actually mean for emergency drivers?

👉 When can they counterflow—and when does it become negligence?

Authorities say ambulances have special privileges—but they are not absolute.

Today, we break down the guidelines, responsibilities, and limits every driver should know.

💬 Is the public informed enough? Drop your thoughts—we’re LIVE.