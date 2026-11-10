EO 130: WHO DECIDES WHEN CLASSES ARE SAFE?

Who decides when classes should be suspended? Under Executive Order No. 130, schools are given the authority to assess local conditions and decide whether classes should continue or be suspended.

But with different decisions between schools and local government units (LGUs), concerns remain over coordination, parental confusion, and the safety of students who may need to travel through affected or unsafe areas.

How can learning continuity be ensured without compromising the safety of learners?

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we look deeper into the implementation of EO 130 and its implications for students, parents, schools, and communities.

Look Deeper. Think Better.