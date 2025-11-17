Videos

Four Family Members Buried by Landslide Caused by Typhoon Tino

WARNING: SENSITIVE CONTENT

Here are scenes from the retrieval operation of four family members who were buried by a landslide caused by Typhoon Tino.

In this video, taken on November 6, 2025, personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection, together with barangay officials, recover the mother.

Recovered from the site were Misael Llevado, 53, and his wife Alicia, 43, along with their eldest son, Laurence, 23. The last body to be recovered was their youngest son, Kylle Andrey Llevado, 21. | Video by John Rey Tanjusay

