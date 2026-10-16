From a Fisherman’s Daughter to Fisheries Board Topnotcher

From a year-long break from college to becoming one of the country’s top fisheries professionals, Janna Ejurango Taboada’s journey is one of perseverance and family sacrifice.

The 23-year-old from Badian, Cebu, ranked sixth in the October 2026 Fisheries Professionals Licensure Examination, carrying with her the sacrifices of her mother and older sister—and the memory of her late father, a fisherman who never got to teach her how to mend fishing nets.

How did her family’s sacrifices shape her journey to success?

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we look deeper into Janna’s inspiring story.

Look Deeper. Think Better.