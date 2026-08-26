From Borrowed Cameras to Building a Dream

From borrowed cameras and second-hand equipment to building a creative journey of their own, Ria Dairo and Achuy Marley Verano prove that big dreams can start with what you already have.

What began with a simple desire to capture moments at their church grew into a shared passion for photography and videography—built through hard work, patience, sacrifice, and a willingness to start small.

Join us on PITIK as Ria Dairo and Achuy Marley Verano share the story behind their journey, the challenges they faced, and the dream that continues to inspire them.

Because sometimes, you don’t need the best equipment to begin—you just need the courage to start and the passion to keep going.

Pitik — stories worth capturing. 📷