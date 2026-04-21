From Campus to Community: UP Cebu Speaks

The youth are not just the future—they are the NOW.

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we sit down with student leaders TJ Rapisora and Ellah Ebrada of Nagkahiusang Kusog sa Estudyante UP Cebu.

From pressing campus concerns to the role of student activism in shaping society, hear their voices, their advocacies, and their stand on the issues that matter most today.

💬 What are the challenges students face today?

📢 How are young leaders making an impact beyond the campus?

Tune in and be part of the conversation.

🔴 LIVE today—don’t miss it!