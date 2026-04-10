From engineer to award-winning lensman 📸

Get to know Hams Nocete on Pitik! as he shares his inspiring journey from working abroad as a mechanical engineer to becoming a recognized photographer and creative storyteller.

Discover how passion, perseverance, and self-learning opened doors to international recognition, including a win at the Sony World Photography Awards, and how he continues to capture powerful stories through his lens today.

🗓️ Catch him LIVE this Friday at 6 p.m.

💬 Got questions about photography or freelancing? Drop them in the comments and join the conversation