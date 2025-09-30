From Hallways to Streets: Junior Journos on Photography and Storytelling

From school hallways to city streets, three young storytellers prove that powerful photography begins with everyday moments.

This Monday, September 29 on Pitik, we’re featuring Junior Journos:

✨ Gryl Pepito – From piano to the streets, capturing stories that live beyond the moment.

✨ Nikkie Daug – Telling campus stories through a creative lens.

✨ Jeanelle Sol Carballo – From school memories to The Josenian Premier.

Don’t miss their inspiring journey in photography and campus journalism.

Join the live conversation and see how young creatives are shaping the future of visual storytelling!